Officers respond to report of person with a gun in downtown Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Reports of an armed person fleeing the downtown Decatur transit center Friday afternoon prompted a heavy police response and ended with an arrest.

"There was somebody that ran from the transit center," Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Marr Reynolds said. "He reportedly had a gun."

The incident began around 3 p.m. at the Decatur Public Transit Center on West Center Street. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Robbery suspect arrested for possessing machine gun

A short time later, the male suspect was apprehended in the area around South Main and South Church streets. A firearm was recovered.

In addition to the Decatur police and sheriff's department, a Decatur Park District Police vehicle was also observed in the area.

The incident is still under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

