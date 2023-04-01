PANA — Counselors will be made available Saturday for grieving students after a Pana Junior High School student's death, the superintendent said.

In a letter to parents that was posted on the school district's website, Superintendent Jason Bauer said a student had died Friday evening. He said he would not identify the student out of respect for the family. Bauer did not describe circumstances of the student's death.

The Vandalia High School Track & Field team, in a widely shared post on its Facebook page, asked supporters to pray for the Pana Junior High track team and community "as they have lost one of their junior high track athletes." It said the athlete suffered a medical emergency at practice and died unexpectedly.

Bauer said the district was "committed to doing everything we can to help all students with the grieving and healing process." To that end, members of the crisis counseling team planned to be at the junior high, 203 W. 8th St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"This loss will affect everyone in our school family and Pana CUSD #8," Bauer wrote. "Students may have a difficult time with dealing with the loss and we encourage you to talk with your child."

He concluded by thanking parents for continually supporting the students.

"Please pray for the family and keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time," he wrote.

