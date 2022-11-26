 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Investigation ongoing in shooting of Decatur woman

DECATUR — Decatur police say they are continuing to investigate after a shooting Saturday morning that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Adam Jahraus, officers were called before 6 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street in reference to a shooting.

"The victim is a 31-year-old female with life-threatening injuries," he said. "She was the only victim."

Jahraus said later Saturday evening that the investigation was still ongoing and no arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Shane Brandel has been appointed Decatur police chief after serving in the role on an interim basis for four months. READ MORE HERE.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

