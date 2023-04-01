OWANECO — A section of Illinois Route 29 in Christian County is closed early Saturday night as crews work the scene of a head-on traffic crash.

Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a crash with injuries and lane blockage on Route 29 from E 900 North Road to N 1900 East Road, according to a traffic advisory sent by ISP at 6:26 p.m. The area is southeast of Owaneco, about halfway between Taylorville and Pana in Christian County.

ISP expects the road to be closed for "an extended amount of time," and advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

A second traffic advisory sent at 6:32 p.m. described the scene as a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars 23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Audi R8 Coupe quattro Audi R8 Spyder quattro Lamborghini Huracan Coupe Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Continental GT Speed Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dodge Charger SRT Widebody Cadillac CT5 V Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic Ferrari North America Inc. 812 GTS Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1 Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3 Bugatti Chiron