OWANECO — A section of Illinois Route 29 in Christian County is closed early Saturday night as crews work the scene of a head-on traffic crash.
Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a crash with injuries and lane blockage on Route 29 from E 900 North Road to N 1900 East Road, according to a traffic advisory sent by ISP at 6:26 p.m. The area is southeast of Owaneco, about halfway between Taylorville and Pana in Christian County.
ISP expects the road to be closed for "an extended amount of time," and advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
A second traffic advisory sent at 6:32 p.m. described the scene as a head-on crash involving two vehicles.
Despite decreases in overall crime, car thefts rose dramatically in certain cities.
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
Fluctuating gas prices have many feeling pain at the pump—but owners of gas-guzzling cars feel it more acutely.
Stacker used data from the Department of Energy's fuel economy database to rank the 23 most gas-guzzling cars of 2023. Duplicate models of the same car line were excluded from this analysis: For example, the data includes information on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ghost Black Badge, and Ghost Extended, but this analysis only includes information for the base model, Ghost. Only 2023 model cars were considered, and those included here were released between May 2022 and February 2023.
Gas prices rise due to
higher demand and higher costs for crude oil and they typically vary by season. In June 2022, the average price for a gallon of gas was over $5 in many states but fell as demand and crude oil prices sank.
New fuel efficiency standards may help your wallet when gas prices rise. In 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
released new standards that require manufacturers to have a fuel efficiency rating of 49 miles per gallon averaged across all of their models by 2026 and for every model by 2029.
Owning a gas guzzler won't just cost you more at the pump—cars that get less than 22.5 miles per gallon also incur a "
gas-guzzler tax," which starts at $1,000 but climbs to $7,700 for cars that get less than 12.5 mpg. The tax is usually paid by the manufacturer or importer but is no doubt passed on to the customer in the purchase price.
Read on to see which new cars are the least fuel-efficient for 2023.
You may also like: Richest women in America
Canva
Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage
- Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg
- City fuel economy: 14 mpg
- Manufacturer: Aston Martin
- Engine size: 5.2 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automatic (A8)
Martyn Lucy // Getty Images
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+
- Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg
- City fuel economy: 14 mpg
- Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz
- Engine size: 4 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Automatic (A9)
Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images
Audi R8 Coupe quattro
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 5.2 liters
- Cylinders: 10
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)
Martyn Lucy // Getty Images
Audi R8 Spyder quattro
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 5.2 liters
- Cylinders: 10
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)
Sue Thatcher // Shutterstock
Lamborghini Huracan Coupe
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 5.2 liters
- Cylinders: 10
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)
You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 5.2 liters
- Cylinders: 10
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)
Martyn Lucy // Getty Images
Bentley Flying Spur
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 6 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)
GabrielPreda.ro // Shutterstock
Bentley Continental GT Speed
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 6 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)
FABRICE COFFRINI // Getty Images
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Engine size: 5.5 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)
Shang Saal // Shutterstock
Dodge Charger SRT Widebody
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)
- Engine size: 6.2 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Automatic (A8)
You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist
Raymond Boyd // Getty Images
Cadillac CT5 V
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Engine size: 6.2 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Manual (M6)
Floopin Photography // Shutterstock
Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody
- Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg
- City fuel economy: 13 mpg
- Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)
- Engine size: 6.2 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Automatic (A8)
JDzacovsky // Shutterstock
Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Ferrari
- Engine size: 6.5 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)
Martyn Lucy // Getty Images
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 6 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)
Raymond Boyd // Getty Images
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce
- Engine size: 6.7 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)
You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving
Tim Ockenden - PA Images // Getty Images
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Engine size: 5.5 liters
- Cylinders: 8
- Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)
Kaukola Photography // Shutterstock
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce
- Engine size: 6.7 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)
Tricky_Shark // Shutterstock
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce
- Engine size: 6.7 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)
Camerasandcoffee // Shutterstock
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic
- Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz
- Engine size: 6 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automatic (A9)
Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1
- Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 15 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Ferrari
- Engine size: 6.5 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)
John Keeble // Getty Images
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3
- Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg
- City fuel economy: 12 mpg
- Manufacturer: Ferrari
- Engine size: 6.5 liters
- Cylinders: 12
- Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)
Martyn Lucy // Getty Images
Bugatti Chiron
- Combined fuel economy: 11 miles per gallon
- Highway fuel economy: 14 mpg
- City fuel economy: 9 mpg
- Manufacturer: Volkswagen
- Engine size: 8 liters
- Cylinders: 16
- Transmission: Automated Manual - Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)
Grzegorz Czapski // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!