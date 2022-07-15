Second Central A&M student dies from injuries in Tuesday's crash

ASSUMPTION — A second Central A&M High School student has died after Tuesday's crash in Christian County.

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death Friday as that of Keegan Virden.

The school district shared a statement from the 15-year-old boy's family on social media.

"His final unselfish act of life will be to donate his organs and help save the lives of nine other people," the Virden family wrote in the statement.

The crash, which involved four students, took place at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption, police said.

The boys were traveling in a 2018 Kia Optima that was stopped at Leafland Street. According to the initial investigation, police said, the vehicle traveled into the intersection, where it was struck by a 2018 Kenworth T800 straight truck traveling southbound on U.S. 51, police said.

The 16-year-old driver was airlifted to a St. Louis, Mo., hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Connor Rowcliff in an obituary later shared by the school district.

Connor was a junior at the high school, where he was a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers and going to the beach, but most of all, spending time with family and friends, his obituary said.

Police said a 14-year-old from Assumption was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another 14-year-old from Assumption was taken by ambulance to a hospital with "serious" injuries. Both remain hospitalized.

According to a Facebook post from Central A&M Superintendent DeAnn Heck, the health of the two remaining boys continue to progress.

"Still a long journey ahead," she posted.

The high school administration has opened its doors to grieving students, and continues to offer counselors and ministers to students and their families.