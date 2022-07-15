Second Central A&M student dies from injuries in Tuesday's crash

The crash, which involved four students, took place at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption, police said.
The boys were traveling in a 2018 Kia Optima that was stopped at Leafland Street. According to the initial investigation, police said, the vehicle traveled into the intersection, where it was struck by a 2018 Kenworth T800 straight truck traveling southbound on U.S. 51, police said.
The 16-year-old driver was airlifted to a St. Louis, Mo., hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Connor was a junior at the high school, where he was a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers and going to the beach, but most of all, spending time with family and friends, his obituary said.
Police said a 14-year-old from Assumption was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another 14-year-old from Assumption was taken by ambulance to a hospital with "serious" injuries. Both remain hospitalized.
According to a Facebook post from Central A&M Superintendent DeAnn Heck, the health of the two remaining boys continue to progress.
"Still a long journey ahead," she posted.
The high school administration has opened its doors to grieving students, and continues to offer counselors and ministers to students and their families.
Watch now: Photos and video interviews from Tuscola's regional championship win
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Watch now: Tuscola’s Sydney Moss talks about her team’s regional title
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Watch now: Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker discusses winning the regional title
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Watch now: Tuscola’s Taylor Musgrave talks about winning regionals
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final book
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Tuscola vs. Central A&M in Tuscola Regional final
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
CHICAGO — Margo Jefferson, who has worked a half-century as one of the more formidable and composed critics of American culture, watched the city unwind from the back seat of an SUV. We moved slowly through traffic, maneuvering from the Loop to Wicker Park. She doesn’t get back here often anymore. She grew up in Hyde Park and Bronzeville but her parents, who loom large in her story and feel ...