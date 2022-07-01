 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second man, of Decatur, dies in Interstate 72 crash

Police lights

DECATUR — Zachary Wilham, 27, of Decatur, has died as the result of injuries sustained in a a collision on Interstate 72.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reported that Wilham died at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. The same crash claimed the life of Lucas Otto of Arthur.

State Police said the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 118 between the Mount Auburn/Illiopolis and Buffalo Mechanicsburg exits.

Preliminary reports indicate that Wilham was traveling the wrong way and struck Otto's vehicle. Wilham was airlifted to HSHS St. John's and Otto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allmon said an autopsy conducted Thursday showed Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Wilham's death was also from multiple blunt force injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

