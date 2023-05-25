Share this article paywall-free.
DECATUR — A smoky haze and odor covered much of downtown Decatur around noon Thursday.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, fire crews battled a brush fire along a portion of the railroad tracks adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between William Street and Prairie Avenue.
The fire was behind the Vieweg Real Estate building, 601 E. William St., which was not damaged, the fire department stated.
