DECATUR — A Springfield man died early Tuesday morning as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, 40-year-old Benjamin R. Black was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday after the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving struck the bridge structure on U.S. 51 at Interstate 72, exit 133 in Decatur.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and then struck an overpass, the Illinois State Police stated in a press release.

"Mr. Black suffered massive head, neck and torso trauma," Day stated in a press release.

An inquest is pending with routine toxicology screenings.

The investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police.

