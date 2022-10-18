St. Elmo man arrested after 10-hour standoff with police

ST. ELMO — A 10-hour standoff that began when a rural St. Elmo man fired on law enforcement officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant Monday ended peacefully, officials said.
According to an Illinois State Police news release, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were attempting to serve the Fayette County warrant on 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige for failure to appear "when the suspect fired multiple shots at them."
State Police arrived at the scene and began negotiations with the suspect.
"After a 10-hour stand-off, Baldrige was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:48 p.m.," the release stated. "No one was injured during this incident."
Baldrige was transported to the Bond County Jail. The State Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
