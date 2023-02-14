TAYLORVILLE — The Illinois State Police have been asked to investigate the Monday morning shooting death of a Taylorville man witnesses say was attempting to steal a truck.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, James C. Lindsey, 46, was attempting to flee in a stolen truck when he was fatally shot by the owner of the vehicle.

A woman and her juvenile daughter were leaving their home shortly after 5 a.m. when the woman noticed the male homeowner's 1993 International commercial work truck was running, the news release said.

"She called the male resident and advised him the work truck was running and she believed someone was attempting to steal it," the release stated. "The male resident came outside carrying a firearm. As the female resident and her juvenile daughter attempted to leave the residence, Lindsey rammed the driver's side door of her vehicle with the commercial work truck, pushing it through the driveway."

The male resident fired his gun, striking and killing Lindsey inside the work truck. The man and woman both called 911 and waited for Christian County deputies and medical crews to arrive. Lindsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office requested the State Police assist with the ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed.

