State Police officer struck by semitruck

EFFINGHAM — An Illinois State Police patrol officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a semitruck, officials said.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Tuesday as the trooper was investigating another accident on the ramp from U.S. 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.

"The trooper was on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated, parked behind a truck-tractor semi-trailer, while investigating a traffic crash," the State Police news release stated. "The trooper was on the driver’s side external floorboard of the (semitruck's) cab partially in the vehicle, when a passing (semitruck) struck the trooper and the cab."

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

The driver of the passing truck, 42-year-old Eric D. Trevino of Temple Bell, Texas, was issued a citation for improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, also referred to as Scott's Law.

Scott’s Law was enacted in 2002 and requires motorists to slow down, and change lanes when safe to do so, upon approaching stopped emergency vehicles with emergency lights flashing. The law was named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunken driver while assisting at a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

