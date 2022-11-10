'Suspicious' Decatur house fire still under investigation, fire department says

DECATUR — The cause of a "suspicious" house fire that led to over $8,000 worth of damage is still under investigation, the Decatur Fire Department said Thursday.

The department contacted both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Decatur Police Department to assist with its investigation "due to the suspicious nature of ignition," according to a department media release.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 933 S. Illinois St. in Decatur at 11:54 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They arrived to find heavy smoke from the front of the home that extended into the attic, the release said.

Once inside, crews encountered "heavy fire" and obstacles that the department said slowed the water hose advancement. Personnel quickly brought the fire under control, the department said, and confirmed there were no victims inside the structure.

No injuries were reported.