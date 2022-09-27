 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Three people die in Christian County crash

  • 0

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

ASSUMPTION — Three people are dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Christian County.

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash occurred around 1:16 p.m. when a grain truck and a Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of County Road 1400N and County Road 2500E north of Assumption.

The impact caused the grain truck to overturn. Both occupants, a 34-year-old male and 29-year-old female, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the release said. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old male, was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car, a 36-year-old female, died at the scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe: Fighting poaching in national parks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News