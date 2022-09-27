Three people die in Christian County crash

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash occurred around 1:16 p.m. when a grain truck and a Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of County Road 1400N and County Road 2500E north of Assumption.

The impact caused the grain truck to overturn. Both occupants, a 34-year-old male and 29-year-old female, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the release said. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old male, was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car, a 36-year-old female, died at the scene.