Update: Coroner identifies St. Louis man killed in crash on Mound Road

DECATUR — A 57-year-old St. Louis man was killed in a crash on Mound Road late Friday, police said.

Lt. Jon Quehl of the Decatur Police Department said the man was the driver of a Chrysler 300 that rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and struck two trees before overturning.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Ray G. Guthrie. He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Friday in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room from "massive head and neck trauma," Day said. Routine toxicology testing is underway, and an inquest is pending.

In a statement released Saturday, Quehl said police were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road after a report that someone had fallen asleep at the wheel of a Chrysler 300.

As police and fire units arrived, Quehl said, the vehicle had just left the scene and was traveling west on Mound Road. He said police did not get close enough to initiate a traffic stop or pursuit, and the vehicle was three to four blocks west of the intersection by the time police caught up with it.

The Chrysler traveled west on Mound Road "at a high rate of speed," Quehl said, and rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape near the entrance to Oakwood Estates, 1454 W. Mound Rd.

Quehl said the Chrysler left the north side of the road and continued to travel west, striking two trees and rolling over.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 28-year-old Decatur man, was not hurt. Quehl said there was no indication that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is unknown whether the Chrysler driver was under the influence of alcohol, Quehl said. Based on the damage to the vehicles involved, speed was a contributing factor, he said.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team continue to investigate, Quehl said. No further information was being released Saturday.