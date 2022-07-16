Update: Coroner identifies St. Louis man killed in crash on Mound Road

DECATUR — A 57-year-old St. Louis man was killed in a crash on Mound Road late Friday, police said.
Lt. Jon Quehl of the Decatur Police Department said the man was the driver of a Chrysler 300 that rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and struck two trees before overturning.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Ray G. Guthrie. He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Friday in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room from "massive head and neck trauma," Day said. Routine toxicology testing is underway, and an inquest is pending.
In a statement released Saturday, Quehl said police were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road after a report that someone had fallen asleep at the wheel of a Chrysler 300.
As police and fire units arrived, Quehl said, the vehicle had just left the scene and was traveling west on Mound Road. He said police did not get close enough to initiate a traffic stop or pursuit, and the vehicle was three to four blocks west of the intersection by the time police caught up with it.
The Chrysler traveled west on Mound Road "at a high rate of speed," Quehl said, and rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape near the entrance to Oakwood Estates, 1454 W. Mound Rd.
Quehl said the Chrysler left the north side of the road and continued to travel west, striking two trees and rolling over.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 28-year-old Decatur man, was not hurt. Quehl said there was no indication that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
It is unknown whether the Chrysler driver was under the influence of alcohol, Quehl said. Based on the damage to the vehicles involved, speed was a contributing factor, he said.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team continue to investigate, Quehl said. No further information was being released Saturday.
A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨
1911
Third picture of 1911 police department: front row, Wilson, Royse, Kossick, Stone, Donahue; back row, Dayton, Harding, Imboden.
H&R file photo
1911
One of three pictures of part of 1911 police department staff: McDermitt, Delaney, McDaniels, Pound, Brunsfield, Kemp.
1911
1911 police department: front row, Stephens, Glasgow, Lewshinski, Welty; back row, Price, Wheeler, Park.
H&R file photo
1924
1924: Decatur Police Department are top row, left to right, mayor Elmer Elder, captain R.A. Thornell, C.P. Elder, assistant chief Scott Gulliford, Sgt. Fred Meece, John Fink; second row, W.M. Park, Con Doherty, Sgt. T.J. Collins, Sgt. Stephen Wood, Harry Lovejoy, C.E. Martin, George Geer and Frank Bunkle; third row, R.E. Pound, Ben Taylor, Frank Dennis, Carl Phillips, W.R. Adams, E.W. Larrick, Virgil Belcher, C.A. Dickerson; front row, D.E. Baucom, B.T. Perkins, J.H. Wiggins, C.C. Aydelott, chief Omer Davenport, Robert Hankins, W.M. Markwell, C.T. Allen, John Higgins, police matron Mrs. Myrtle Edwards.
H&R file photo
1934
1934: The new 85 foot tower which will carry aerial wires for the police broadcasting system was hoisted into place.
H&R file photo
1939
1939: This three-wheeled motorcycle, radio equipped, went into regular service. Harry Moss is in the driver's seat, Homer Ritchie sits on the rear compartment and Chief H.J. Schepper stands behind the machine.
H&R file photo
1941
1941: Decatur Police Department from left to right patrolmen Clyde Freeman, Earl Myers, Charles Kemper, Arthur Travis, Cass Runyan, Sgt. Louis Rost, chief H.J. Schepper, mayor Charles E. Lee, Lt. C.L. Lycan, patrolmen Ralph Rutherford, Homer Ritchie, Harold Buechler and Frank James.
H&R file photo
1942
1942: Traffic Patrolman Arthur V. Travis was not a popular figure for motorists. When he was on vacation there was a sharp reduction of traffic arrests.
H&R file photo
1951
1951: Decatur Police Department second shift include seated from left to right, Horace Hoff, Ed Speaker, Burns Long, George Jewell, Bill Fitzgerald and George Smith. Standing at Lt. Otto Salfeski, left, Sgt. W.E. Tapscott and Detective C.W. Henry.
H&R file photo
1960
1960: More modern appearance by 1960. Six officers in the front row are carrying billy clubs, which were later abandoned.
H&R file photo
1977
1977: Decatur Police Department shooting team include from left, Dave Cox, Gordon Bell, Leo Dauer, Tom Butts, Dave Leonard, Charles Boland and Dale Traughber.
H&R file photo
1990
1990: Curt Johnson and Kent Pope stop at the corner of Macon and Crea streets, the center of the neighborhood they patrol on foot.
H&R file photo
