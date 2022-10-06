UPDATE: Employees escape injury as car drives through Mt. Zion restaurant

MOUNT ZION — Workers were shaken but emerged unhurt Thursday after a car drove through the front wall of the Subway restaurant in Mount Zion.

"He just kept coming instead of slowing down," Julie Blackwell, the restaurant’s manager, said about the crash.

Mount Zion emergency personnel responded to the call at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday to find a Dodge Avenger completely inside the restaurant at 1580 N. State Highway 121.

According to Mount Zion Police Lt. Mike Foster, a 79-year-old man was trying to park the vehicle in front of the Subway. "He hit accelerate instead of the brake," Foster said. "He was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

Blackwell said she was preparing to run errands while another employee waited for the customer, who was described as a regular, to enter.

"All I got was a push and told to run," Blackwell said. "Then we went out the back door."

There were no customers inside the restaurant when the crash occurred. The driver refused medical treatment.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

This is marks the second time in recent weeks that a Subway restaurant in Macon County has been struck by a vehicle. Another incident occurred at the Subway in front of the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.