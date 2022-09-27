 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Officials identify victims of triple fatal in Christian County crash

ASSUMPTION — Three people are dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Christian County.

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash occurred around 1:16 p.m. when a grain truck and a Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of County Road 1400N and County Road 2500E north of Assumption.

The impact caused the grain truck to overturn. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans identified them as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan of Blue Mound and Keirsty M. Hughes, 29, of Blue Mound.

Winans said Callan, who was driving the truck, died at Pana Community Hospital. Hughes died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old male who has not been identified by officials, was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Sarah A. Myers of Bethany, died at the scene, Winans said.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

