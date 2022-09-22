 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Two Central A&M students injured in crash, one requiring surgery

MOWEAQUA — Two Central A&M High School student were injured, with one requiring surgery, following a car crash Thursday.

Principal Charles Brown posted on the school's Facebook page that neither student has life-threatening injuries. One is expected to go home Thursday evening; the other will undergo surgery for a broken leg. 

"Thank you for the prayers. It was very gut-wrenching for this community to know another student was taken away from an accident by helicopter," Brown wrote on the page. "We thank God that the prognosis is good."

Additional details about the crash were unavailable

The news comes to the district only two months after two students were killed in a collision at U.S. 51 and East Leafland Street in Assumption on July 12. Keegan Virden, 15, and 16-year-old Connor Rowcliff, both of Assumption, died of their injuries in that crash. The two other passengers, Kingsley Heinemann and Damien Smith, both 14-year-olds from Assumption, were seriously injured but have since made steps toward recovery.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit along that stretch of highway from 65 mph to 55 mph after the crash.

This story will be updated.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

