 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

UPDATE: Two people injured in crash near Assumption

  • 0

10:55 a.m. update

Illinois State Police say two people were injured Tuesday morning after the vehicle they were in went off the road, went airborne and through a stand of trees.

State Police said in a news release that the crash happened at approximately 6:24 a.m. just north of Assumption along U.S. 51 near its intersection with Christian County road 1400 North. 

State Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

No additional information was available.

Original report

ASSUMPTION — Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries Tuesday morning on U.S. 51 in Christian County.

People are also reading…

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, officers arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday just north of Assumption.

The Illinois State Police use them for accident reconstruction and Decatur Police intend to use their new drones for that purpose, too, and many others — like finding missing people. 

Preliminary investigation found multiple injuries were reported.

App helps find stolen phone and catch Decatur thief, police report

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News