UPDATE: Two people injured in crash near Assumption

10:55 a.m. update

Illinois State Police say two people were injured Tuesday morning after the vehicle they were in went off the road, went airborne and through a stand of trees.

State Police said in a news release that the crash happened at approximately 6:24 a.m. just north of Assumption along U.S. 51 near its intersection with Christian County road 1400 North.

State Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was available.

Original report

ASSUMPTION — Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries Tuesday morning on U.S. 51 in Christian County.

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, officers arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday just north of Assumption.

Preliminary investigation found multiple injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.