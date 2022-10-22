STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said.

The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Stonington's Legacy Grain Cooperative identified the deceased as a co-op employee.

"It is with profound regret that Legacy Grain must share that one of our employees has been involved in a fatal accident at our Stonington facility," the statement read. "We have closed all locations as we attend to this tragedy. Right now, our top priority is to support the employee's family, as well as our coworkers, during this difficult time."

The crash, which occurred at approximately 12:21 p.m. Friday, involved one locomotive and four empty train cars. The scene has since been secured.

“There’s no danger to the public," Kettelkamp told the Herald & Review. Aside from leaking diesel fuel, there are no hazardous materials on site.

Kettelkamp said the crash is being investigated by the Norfolk Southern Corp., the Stonington Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. As of 2 p.m. Friday, investigators were still on the scene.

Legacy Cooperative has additional facilities in Blue Mound, Moweaqua and Sharpsburg. Those facilities will remain closed pending a decision from the Board of Directors.