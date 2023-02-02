DECATUR — A 51-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after police say she was stabbed by her 18-year-old son.

Macon County Sheriff's Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday to an address on Lehman Drive in rural Decatur to a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

According to a news release, the officers located the woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck. Her son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being held in the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.

