DECATUR —
Macon County Coroner Michael Day has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
According to the coroner, Cisco resident Ronald James Mohn, 74, died from traumatic head and neck injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on Illinois 48 near Argenta.
Mohn, the driver of the motorcylce, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. Routine toxicology testing and an inquest are pending.
Photos: 40th annual National Night Out
Aniya Phipps, 8, hugs Decatur Police Department officer Kristina Kemnitz during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Lafecia Taylor and Jean Rice receive plastic bead necklaces from Decatur police officer Kristina Kemnitz during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Anthony Watkins Jr., 3, sits in the driver’s seat of a Decatur Police Department patrol vehicle during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday. The event aimed to strengthen police-community relations and neighborhood cooperation.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Dave Webster, of the Scovill Zoo, helps Laela Dampeer, 8, hold Speckles, the bantam chicken, at the mobile zoo during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel talks with Marty Watkins, the Macon County Sheriff's Department chaplain, during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday. “We try to reach the young ones,” said Watkins. “It takes everyone coming together.”
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations and the City of Decatur host the annual National Night Out event with food, games, activities, music, and local police at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.