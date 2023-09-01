DECATUR — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Cisco resident Ronald James Mohn, 74, died from traumatic head and neck injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on Illinois 48 near Argenta.

Mohn, the driver of the motorcylce, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. Routine toxicology testing and an inquest are pending.

