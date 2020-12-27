Active Army member charged in Rockford bowling alley shooting that killed three

ROCKFORD -- The man who allegedly opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley Saturday night, killing three and wounding three others, is an active member of the U.S. Army, officials said Sunday.

Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb, originally from Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting at Don Carter Lanes.

Officers were dispatched to the bowling alley just before 7 p.m. Saturday after calls of shots fired and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without firing their weapons, O’Shea said.

Webb attempted to obscure his face and hide his weapons as police closed in, O’Shea said, but most of the incident was captured on surveillance footage at the bowling alley.

A 73-year-old man, a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were killed in the shooting, O’Shea announced.