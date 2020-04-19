Addison Newbon: St. Teresa athlete using quarantine to train, spend time with family

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, Addison Newbon would be several weeks into her summer basketball season.
This year is the 16-year-old's last season playing with the Illinois Valley Warriors, a travel basketball program for girls in North Central and Central Illinois. The St. Teresa High School junior basketball star joined the travel team her sophomore year and has been competing in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) since 5th grade.
Now, it's up in the air if her final season will continue, having been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newbon said she especially anticipates whether or not she'll get a chance to play in the last two tournaments of the season, a chance for college coaches to come and watch her play.
“It's a little disappointing, but I understand there's really nothing anybody can do," Newbon said. "I'm just making sure I still contact coaches by emailing them and sending them my highlights so I can stay on their radars.”
That hasn't stopped her from seizing the moment. Rather than worrying each day, she takes time to sharpen her game at home, while also working out to stay in shape and contacting colleges to play basketball and pursue a degree in business. The junior said a chunk of her day is dedicated to schoolwork, too.
"When I'm at home, I have a little basketball court in my backyard so I go and work on ball handling, shooting and making sure I'm working out in case my summer season is able to go back in,” she said.
Extra free time in quarantine has led to her discovering new hobbies like painting and learning to play the piano, activities she otherwise wouldn't have had much time to learn while juggling year-round sports and homework. Spending time with her parents and siblings has made for some competitive games of plenty of cookies baked as a family.
"That's kind of a positive I see with the quarantine," Newbon said. "I think I could say I'm making up for lost time. I realized after next year I'll be gone for college and won't be able to spend everyday with them."
Newbon said the experience has taught her to appreciate social interaction with friends and teammates, hoping the same is true for others.
"I think overall people might stop taking little things for granted," she said. "Just talking to people during the day, little things like that."
