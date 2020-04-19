Addison Newbon: St. Teresa athlete using quarantine to train, spend time with family

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, Addison Newbon would be several weeks into her summer basketball season.

This year is the 16-year-old's last season playing with the Illinois Valley Warriors, a travel basketball program for girls in North Central and Central Illinois. The St. Teresa High School junior basketball star joined the travel team her sophomore year and has been competing in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) since 5th grade.

Now, it's up in the air if her final season will continue, having been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newbon said she especially anticipates whether or not she'll get a chance to play in the last two tournaments of the season, a chance for college coaches to come and watch her play.

“It's a little disappointing, but I understand there's really nothing anybody can do," Newbon said. "I'm just making sure I still contact coaches by emailing them and sending them my highlights so I can stay on their radars.”