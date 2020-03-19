Adjusting to a coronavirus reality in Decatur area: Staying home, staying positive

Decatur mother Jacque Danneberger decided to have her oldest children journal as well and younger ones read books to her. Nine-year-old Mykael, one of her five children, has been writing his stories and drawing pictures to accompany them. Other time is spent helping them with homework and making crafts.

"I personally don't foresee them going back this year, I'm prepared for that." Danneberger said. "I try to tell the girls and myself to live in this moment. What can we do right now that's going to be the very best?"

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover. President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that people should avoid social gatherings with groups of more than 10 people.

Illinois has had four people die from coronavirus. More than 400 have tested positive, a number that's expected to grow as more tests are conducted.

For families, the past week has been a period of adjustment.

Jennifer Panganiban, of Decatur, is another parent now working full-time from home.

