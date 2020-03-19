Adjusting to a coronavirus reality in Decatur area: Staying home, staying positive

DECATUR — Cathy Briggs doesn't want to put time at home with her daughters to waste.
"We keep talking about how we are living a major moment in history right now," Briggs said. "We're going to start putting together the home school work they've been doing and putting them in a box."
The quarantine that resulted from Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspending schools and shuttering bars and restaurants for two weeks has families coming to terms with days holed up and hunkered down in homes. Some have had job disappear.
More than 41,000 Illinoisans submitted unemployment claims on Monday and Tuesday, nine times as many during the same 2019 period.
The precautionary measures by local businesses and a statewide school shutdown are leaving residents either working from home or finding ways to pass the time.
"You can't dwell for more than a second, because it's affecting everyone," said Peggy Baity, owner of The Art Farm in downtown Decatur.
She's finding ways to operate her store online and assuming the role of home-school teacher to daughter, Grace, 11. Grace is also encouraged to keep a "coronacation" journal to daily reflect on her ideas.
Confronted with having to finding new ways to run her business, becoming a teacher and running a household was immediately shocking, Baity said.
"It sucks for everyone across the board no matter what they're going through in their lives," she said. "It's kind of uniting in a way."
Briggs and her daughters Becca, 10, Claire, 9, and Lucy, 4, also decided to put together a time capsule to capture their experience while remaining under quarantine. The girls are writing letters to their future selves and Briggs plans to journal each day "so we can remember what was happening at the time," she said.
"I haven't been out to get a newspaper yet but I hope to get that in there," she said Thursday morning.
Items in the Briggs-family time capsule include home school assignments and art projects by the girls. Brigss said she hopes to pull it out someday when her grandchildren are learning about the COVID-19 pandemic in history class.
Decatur mother Jacque Danneberger decided to have her oldest children journal as well and younger ones read books to her. Nine-year-old Mykael, one of her five children, has been writing his stories and drawing pictures to accompany them. Other time is spent helping them with homework and making crafts.
"I personally don't foresee them going back this year, I'm prepared for that." Danneberger said. "I try to tell the girls and myself to live in this moment. What can we do right now that's going to be the very best?"
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover. President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that people should avoid social gatherings with groups of more than 10 people.
Illinois has had four people die from coronavirus. More than 400 have tested positive, a number that's expected to grow as more tests are conducted.
For families, the past week has been a period of adjustment.
Jennifer Panganiban, of Decatur, is another parent now working full-time from home.
Vanessa Metzger went to Stephen Decatur Middle School on Wednesday intending only to get school work for her son to do at home.
"The communication from the school and our teacher has been amazing," Panganiban said. "We're trying to allow for learning opportunities but they are a bit less traditional. We're trying to build independence and problem-solving skills."
Marla Johnson of Mount Zion is using the time to update her will, saying she prepared ahead of time to gather enough food and necessities for a quarantine. A benefit to staying home is caring for her ex-husband, Johnson said.
"He’s battling two cancers and has lung damage from two different bacterial pneumonias," she said. "So he is very high risk."
How long will it last? California schools are likely to be closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week. The Mount Zion schools superintendent, Travis Roundcount, in a message to parents Thursday predicted the "crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead."
For now, it's wait and see — and trying to find the silver lining.
John Schirle, who works in the children's department at Decatur Public Library, spent Thursday monitoring social media for the library and helping a Bible translation team in East Africa with their final draft of the Gospel of John.
"I was behind on that and now I have long stretches of time to work on it," Schirle said. "When the rain stops, I’ll ride my bike outside."
