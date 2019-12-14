ADM a potential tax break winner: Congress considers reviving tax breaks prized by ADM, Tesla, GM

The talks present a particularly acute boost to the biodiesel sector - including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Renewable Energy Group Inc. - which is advocating for a retroactive extension of a $1 per gallon tax credit for biodiesel. Several plants have begun slashing production and laying off workers as a result of the two-year lapse of the tax credit.

It also could also buoy tax breaks for those thinking of buying electric cars from General Motors Co. and Tesla Inc., which had been lobbying for an extension of a lucrative consumer tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. The $7,500 credit is still in effect, but Congress has capped the number of credits at 200,000 for each manufacturer. GM and Tesla have already reached the threshold.

Beer, wine and spirits producers could also see their two-year tax break revived. The 2017 tax overhaul temporarily lowered the excise tax for brewers, wine makers and distillers. The provision, which has strong bipartisan support, is credited with helping the craft beverage industry expand. Others hoping to use the year-end spending bill as a vehicle for their tax credit includes the solar industry, which is preparing to see its 30% investment tax credit start decreasing next year.

