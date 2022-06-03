ADM and Beautify Decatur partner for 22nd Street clean-up

DECATUR — A group of ADM employees teamed up with the Beautify Decatur Coalition to help clean up a Decatur street on Friday morning.

Around 100 volunteers from ADM gathered to pick up trash and debris on North 22nd Street from Locust to Pershing, the first of what Beautify Decatur Coalition co-chair Jill Davis said will be many more 22nd Street initiatives to come.

Cleaning up thoroughfares in the city is especially important because they’re how many visitors travel in and out of the city, Davis said.

“We want (the streets) to be beautiful,” she said. “22nd Street in particular has a historic legacy. This is where industry is, this is what Decatur is all about. So instead of trying to hide it, we want to celebrate it.”

Davis said the coalition was “thrilled” to partner with ADM.

For Christopher Cuddy, senior vice president and president of carbohydrate solutions at ADM, the feeling was mutual.

“As one of the bigger companies in the region, and as teammates that like to be involved in and give back to the communities, it was important for us to put this together,” Cuddy said. “I'm happy we're doing it.”

According to Cuddy, beautifying Decatur’s streets can also help welcome “global visitors” that come to town to visit plants like ADM and Caterpillar and could potentially attract new businesses.

“Showcasing this community is important,” he said.

For ADM employees, giving back to the community can also be personal.

JoEllen Malcom, an analyst for the oils group at ADM, said she’s lived in Decatur her whole life. She regularly takes a daily three mile walk, carrying a bag with her to pick up trash along the way.

“I feel we need to protect our environment. God gave us this earth. We need to keep it nice. We need to keep it clean,” Malcolm said.

“We live here. It’s home,” said John Chambers, a senior merchandiser at ADM. “We don't let our own homes and yards get full of garbage, so we don't want those streets to be full of it either.”

Next on Beautify Decatur’s list of projects for 22nd Street is removing dead trees and planting new ones. Later the group hopes to introduce a sculpture and banners celebrating the city’s agribusiness presence to the street.

Davis said the coalition is always looking for donations and new volunteers. Those interested can visit beautifydecatur.com for more information.

“We'd love to have more people from the community be involved because this is our home and we want to keep it beautiful,” she said.

