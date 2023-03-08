DECATUR — Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. on Wednesday announced plans to donate a total of $700,000 to 27 Decatur-area schools and nonprofit organizations.

The donations are provided via ADM Cares, the company’s corporate social investment program.

“We are thrilled to contribute to and support a wide variety of organizations in the Decatur community,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano in a news release. “Through ADM Cares, we focus on food security, health and well-being, and sustainability, and each of our partners addresses at least one of these pillars to enrich the quality of life in the community.”

The company’s 2023 donations are similar to donations made in previous years, an ADM spokesperson told the Herald & Review. Since 2015, the company has donated approximately $6.2 million to Decatur-area organizations through ADM Cares.

According to a statement from the company, Habitat for Humanity is the only new recipient this year. All other recipients have received previous donations through ADM Cares.

Luciano said ADM has plans to expand its volunteer efforts, primarily through its housing revitalization partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Other ADM community volunteer efforts planned for 2023 include supporting food pantry activities at Northeast Community Fund, establishing a food pantry at Decatur Public School District’s Hope Academy, hosting a community cleanup event with the Beautify Decatur Coalition and collaborating with Feed My Starving Children for a mobile pack event.

“Decatur is home to more than 4,000 of ADM’s 40,000 global colleagues, and we want to do our part to help ensure a strong and vibrant community long into the future,” Luciano said.

The organizations and programs receiving ADM Cares grants are:

Argenta-Oreana School District

Beautify Decatur

Decatur Block by Block

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys & Girls Club of Decatur

Catholic Charities

Central A&M School District

Cerro Gordo School District

Decatur Family YMCA

Decatur Parks Foundation

Decatur Public Schools Foundation

Feed My Starving Children

Decatur Habitat for Humanity

Good Samaritan Inn

Illinois Trucking Foundation

Macon County Farm Bureau Foundation

Maroa-Forsyth School District

Meridian Community Unit School District

Millikin University

Mt. Zion School District

Northeast Community Fund

Okaw Valley School District

Richland Community College Foundation

Salvation Army

Sangamon Valley School

United Way

Warrensburg-Latham School District