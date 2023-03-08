DECATUR — Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. on Wednesday announced plans to donate a total of $700,000 to 27 Decatur-area schools and nonprofit organizations.
The donations are provided via ADM Cares, the company’s corporate social investment program.
“We are thrilled to contribute to and support a wide variety of organizations in the Decatur community,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano in a news release. “Through ADM Cares, we focus on food security, health and well-being, and sustainability, and each of our partners addresses at least one of these pillars to enrich the quality of life in the community.”
The company’s 2023 donations are similar to donations made in previous years, an ADM spokesperson told the Herald & Review. Since 2015, the company has donated approximately $6.2 million to Decatur-area organizations through ADM Cares.
According to a statement from the company, Habitat for Humanity is the only new recipient this year. All other recipients have received previous donations through ADM Cares.
Luciano said ADM has plans to expand its volunteer efforts, primarily through its housing revitalization partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Other ADM community volunteer efforts planned for 2023 include supporting food pantry activities at Northeast Community Fund, establishing a food pantry at Decatur Public School District’s Hope Academy, hosting a community cleanup event with the Beautify Decatur Coalition and collaborating with Feed My Starving Children for a mobile pack event.
“Decatur is home to more than 4,000 of ADM’s 40,000 global colleagues, and we want to do our part to help ensure a strong and vibrant community long into the future,” Luciano said.
The organizations and programs receiving ADM Cares grants are:
- Argenta-Oreana School District
- Beautify Decatur
- Decatur Block by Block
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
- Catholic Charities
- Central A&M School District
- Cerro Gordo School District
- Decatur Family YMCA
- Decatur Parks Foundation
- Decatur Public Schools Foundation
- Feed My Starving Children
- Decatur Habitat for Humanity
- Good Samaritan Inn
- Illinois Trucking Foundation
- Macon County Farm Bureau Foundation
- Maroa-Forsyth School District
- Meridian Community Unit School District
- Millikin University
- Mt. Zion School District
- Northeast Community Fund
- Okaw Valley School District
- Richland Community College Foundation
- Salvation Army
- Sangamon Valley School
- United Way
- Warrensburg-Latham School District