ADM donating additional $800,000 for coronavirus help

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is donating $800,000 for food assistance, hunger relief and support of hospitals and first responders.

The company said Tuesday that the donation for organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts was made in addition to over $1 million the company previously committed. The money comes from ADM Cares, the charitable arm of the company, which has North American headquarters in Decatur.

The contributions will go to organizations with a direct impact in communities and regions where the company has a large presence, it said. For example, ADM has partnerships with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Lawrence Hall, The Bigger Table and The Trotter Project to help address food scarcity in Chicago, where its global headquarters is located.

"These are unprecedented times, and ADM is committed to doing our part to help address the tremendous need around the world right now,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano in the statement. “We are proud to take part in Giving Tuesday’s efforts to unite companies, individuals and communities around the world to tackle the great challenges brought on by the global fight against COVID-19.”