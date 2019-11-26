ADM employees volunteer, donate to fund Thanksgiving meals for those in need

DECATUR — A group of Archer Daniels Midland Co. employees dressed in blue shirts that read, "TEAM ADM" packed food boxes Tuesday morning that would feed nearly 500 families on Thanksgiving.
The Northeast Community Fund facility on Martin Luther King Drive was bustling Tuesday with ADM employees who contributed in an effort to get traditional staples into the hands of local people who otherwise might not have a Thanksgiving meal.
"One of our core values is food security," said Alicia Ralston, vice president of supply chain management. "We want to make sure the people in our community know where their next meal is coming from especially if it is a Thanksgiving meal."
The Northeast Community Fund is a social service agency offering food, clothing, house items, financial assistance and other goods and services to those in need. The nonprofit moved this year into a new facility in at 839 N. Martin Luther King Dr. The new facility is 20,000 square-feet and has separate areas for a lobby, clothing room, offices and food storage.
ADM officials also on Tuesday awarded Northeast Community Fund with a $112,000 donation. Ed Bacon, Northeast Community Fund executive director, said ADM's kindness in volunteering and donations is what helps the organization continue to operate.
"We don't take any state or federal funding," he said. "All of the services we offer are based on private donations (from) foundations like ADM Cares, individual contributions, churches."
The donation money was collected in a number of ways. Bacon said a portion of the donation came from a $55,000 grant approved in the spring.
Ralston said the rest was raised in the company's pie-in-the-face challenge where 10 people agreed to raise $750. If they didn't, they got a pie in the face.
The goal was $7,500, which they surpassed by raising a total of $28,466. ADM provided a matching contribution.
The efforts align with ADM's corporate campaign, ADM Cares. "We want to give back to the community where we live and work," Ralston said.
