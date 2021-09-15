 Skip to main content
ADM provides relief efforts to colleagues effected by Hurricane Ida

ADM provides relief efforts to colleagues effected by Hurricane Ida

ADM recreational vehicles.jpg

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is assisting with operations and providing temporary housing for displaced colleagues near the Gulf of Mexico after the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Watch now: Decatur volunteers heading south to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

“Many of our colleagues have significant damage to their homes, and we are working to provide temporary housing arrangements, supplies and support as they work to rebuild in their personal lives at the same time,” said ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson.

Anderson said volunteers and supplies have been sent to help restore operations and make repairs as quickly as possible.

Watch now: Decatur to be home to new warehouse/distribution facility

Anderson said 15 volunteers arrived on-site last week, each driving a recreational vehicle rented by ADM to support displaced colleagues and their families with temporary housing.

ADM is also providing hotel accommodations to colleagues as needed and sent more than $2 million in supplies, including food, water, fuel and generators, said Anderson.

“We understand the difficult situation they are facing and are providing as much support as we can from Decatur,” Anderson said.

