After 46 years, Decatur Public Transit System manager makes final stop

DECATUR — George Smith has been a valuable part of Decatur’s bus service for more than 46 years. But now it is time to end his time at the wheel.
“I drove for 22 years,” he said. “I was operations manager for the last 24 years.”
Smith has witnessed changes in the city and the local bus service. Before the Downtown Transit Center was built in 2002, Smith and other drivers parked the buses at various locations throughout downtown. “We parked on Prairie, around Central Park and William St.,” he said. “When the drivers had to go to the bathroom, they have to go into Osco or the bowling alley. A lot of the patrons didn’t like us going over there and not buying anything.”
Throughout his career, Smith has enjoyed his work. “But I had some strange stories,” he said.
One in particular included his own mishap. “We got some reduced fares for senior citizens,” Smith recalled. “I told a lady since we have senior fare she could ride for half price. She let me know, ‘Who’s a senior citizen?’ I never did that again.”
Smith’s first job was also as a driver. He delivered medications for Rambo Pharmacy.
His last job kept him downtown, but allowed him to travel around town to include training. After four decades of working with the public, Smith knew what to say to future drivers. “This way, they won’t feel like they are the only ones,” he said about the drivers’ challenges.
The current operations manager, Lisa Olsen, was recently hired for Smith’s job. “I have very large shoes to fill for someone who’s spent many, many decades with these people,” she said. “They’ve raised families together. People like that kind of bond in a workplace.”
The relationships Smith formed with his co-workers are important not only for him and his co-workers, but also for the public. “When we’re people serving people in public transit, we understand that more than many, because we are meeting needs first,” Olsen said about building connections. “In a lot of places, revenue is first. But we have to meet needs.”
City bus driver Clinton Dye worked under the leadership of Smith for 17 years. Dye said he appreciated his boss because of the respect Smith showed the workers. “He always knew how to talk to his employees. He never hollered at me,” Dye said. “Although I probably deserved it.”
During Smith’s retirement party, Dye gave the crowd an impromptu concert by playing the flute. “It’s small but it’s powerful. And it’s a soothing instrument,” Dye said. “It gets the message across.”
Smith’s family, which includes 11 children, has made plans for his retirement. “I have about 30 grandkids, so I stay busy all the time,” he said.
According to his wife Mildred, Smith would prefer to be working. The couple decided it would be best to end his career after he experienced a lengthy illness this year.
“He wasn’t expecting to retire when he did,” she said. “The man wasn’t going to retire.”
Although he has recovered, Smith and his wife have begun living the life of a retired couple.
“Taking the kids back and forth to school, we do that everyday,” Mildred said.
