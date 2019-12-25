After 46 years, Decatur Public Transit System manager makes final stop

DECATUR — George Smith has been a valuable part of Decatur’s bus service for more than 46 years. But now it is time to end his time at the wheel.

“I drove for 22 years,” he said. “I was operations manager for the last 24 years.”

Smith has witnessed changes in the city and the local bus service. Before the Downtown Transit Center was built in 2002, Smith and other drivers parked the buses at various locations throughout downtown. “We parked on Prairie, around Central Park and William St.,” he said. “When the drivers had to go to the bathroom, they have to go into Osco or the bowling alley. A lot of the patrons didn’t like us going over there and not buying anything.”

Throughout his career, Smith has enjoyed his work. “But I had some strange stories,” he said.

One in particular included his own mishap. “We got some reduced fares for senior citizens,” Smith recalled. “I told a lady since we have senior fare she could ride for half price. She let me know, ‘Who’s a senior citizen?’ I never did that again.”

Smith’s first job was also as a driver. He delivered medications for Rambo Pharmacy.