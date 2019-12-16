Agency conglomerate awarded $2.1 million to improve children's mental health care in Macon, DeWitt counties

DECATUR — A group of agencies and organizations in Macon and DeWitt counties are the recipients of a $2.1 million grant to increase access to effective mental health care and wellness for children and families.

Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation gave the six-year grants to five communities around the state to create a system of care focused around mental health. Heritage Behavioral Health Center is the lead agency that will guide the efforts for Macon and DeWitt counties.

Jessica Smiley, a social worker at Heritage Behavioral Health Center, said the Community Together grant will focus on families and youth up to age 21, with the targeted populations being ages five and younger and youth who identify as LGBTQ+.

The Children’s Mental Health Initiative 2.0 implementation grants were preceded by planning grants, enabling collaboration among mental and physical health providers, schools, parents, youth and other agencies to develop a plan to improve the health children in the community.

The grant money will be used in Macon County during the first three years then will be distributed between Macon and DeWitt counties over the final three years, Smiley said.