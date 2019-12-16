Agency conglomerate awarded $2.1 million to improve children's mental health care in Macon, DeWitt counties

DECATUR — A group of agencies and organizations in Macon and DeWitt counties are the recipients of a $2.1 million grant to increase access to effective mental health care and wellness for children and families.
Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation gave the six-year grants to five communities around the state to create a system of care focused around mental health. Heritage Behavioral Health Center is the lead agency that will guide the efforts for Macon and DeWitt counties.
Jessica Smiley, a social worker at Heritage Behavioral Health Center, said the Community Together grant will focus on families and youth up to age 21, with the targeted populations being ages five and younger and youth who identify as LGBTQ+.
The Children’s Mental Health Initiative 2.0 implementation grants were preceded by planning grants, enabling collaboration among mental and physical health providers, schools, parents, youth and other agencies to develop a plan to improve the health children in the community.
The grant money will be used in Macon County during the first three years then will be distributed between Macon and DeWitt counties over the final three years, Smiley said.
“(The grant) will help us really provide intervention and treatment for both children and families in Macon and DeWitt counties,” she said.
Smiley said the agencies hope to see decreased juvenile justice involvement, increased school participation, improved school performance and increased high school graduation rates.
Several organizations in the community came together for a planning period prior to submitting the grant proposal. The collaborative efforts created a three-tiered pyramid, each focusing on a certain demographic and task.
The first tier will focus on building mental health awareness in the community through training and educational opportunities, Smiley said. The team is working to provide mental health screenings and links to clinical support for all youth 21 years old or younger.
The second tier includes community-based support, Smiley said. This could include providing clinicians in schools and additional staff to support parents and guardians. Clinicians will have the opportunity to train and provide evidence-based treatment for youth and families, Smiley said.
The third tier focuses on support for youth with the most intensive needs, such as children in multiple systems like the juvenile justice system, school, behavioral health and the Department of Children and Family Services, Smiley said. The purpose would be to coordinate care among all providers.
When the group of agencies wrote the grant, they had the three-tiered system in mind.
“We had the idea, then solidified it during the planning year,” Smiley said.
Screening in schools will look different in each district, she said. If the child has a positive screen, they can be linked with a clinician right for them.
Smiley said in addition to needing agencies involved, they also need parents to be on board.
“We are looking for parents who have navigated the mental health system with their child,” Smiley said. “We want to ensure parents and youth have a voice in this, and it’s not just organization-driven.”
