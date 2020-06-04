Air King Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link.
Name: Air King Inc. Heating & Cooling
Address: 250 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur; also with locations in Bloomington and Champaign
Phone number: 217-423-9949
Website: Airkinginc.com
Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with emergency service 24 hours a day.
Who answered these questions? Steve Fisher, president/owner
Tell us about your business
Air King Inc. is a full-service residential, commercial, light industrial HVAC company. With over 48 years of experience in this industry and 25 years as Air King Inc., we provide the best quality products and service available anywhere in Central Illinois.
With a staff of over 34 of the most experienced and well trained employees you can trust Air King Inc. for all your heating and cooling needs.
How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?
All employees have personal protective equipment such as mask, gloves and booties, as well as sanitation equipment and extra effort to keep customers and all employees safe.
What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?
At first some product availability was a slight issue but now all equipment is back to full availability.
What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?
While all markets are slightly different, as a whole they are all the same: People and commercial businesses needing HVAC services and answering that call to solve the problems with outstanding service.
Why is shopping local so important?
We are all Central Illinois people, families and friends making new friends and always having such high value for all of our old customers as well, keeping our local economy strong and building strong relationships with local charities.
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Promotions, new job titles in the Decatur region
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.