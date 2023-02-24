DECATUR — Akorn Pharmaceuticals was hit with at least two class action lawsuits on the same day it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, per court documents obtained by the Herald & Review.

One of those lawsuits was filed by a group of Decatur employees who believe Akorn violated federal law by not providing advance notice of its mass layoffs.

Akorn shocked workers with an abrupt announcement of their termination and the company’s closure on Wednesday morning. The company laid off an estimated over 400 employees in Decatur without offering severance pay or extended health insurance coverage.

The plaintiffs in the Illinois lawsuit, filed Thursday in a federal court in Urbana, allege that this action violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide 60 days notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.

The four plaintiffs are seeking all damages available to them under the law, including wages and accrued benefit pay they claim the company failed to pay due to the lack of 60 days’ notice.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of all individuals across the U.S. who suffered an employment loss due to the Feb. 22 layoffs.

According to the lawsuit, all four plaintiffs worked at Akorn’s Decatur production center and had each worked for the company for at least eight years. They said they were called into a meeting with all other employees early on Wednesday morning, when Akorn President and CEO Douglas Boothe eventually notified them of their termination.

“Mr. Boothe was very clear when addressing Plaintiffs and all other employees that they would not receive any other severance or compensation,” the lawsuit states.

The Herald & Review previously obtained a recording of Boothe’s statements. Boothe said the company’s board and ownership and management team had “no other alternatives” than to file for bankruptcy.

“As you all know, last year, we initiated processes to sell the company. And despite the best efforts from all parties and interest from multiple potential buyers, the company did not receive an appropriate bid that would address outstanding liabilities, including outstanding debt,” Boothe said at the time. “The company owners have just informed us they will not provide the additional financing required to continue to run the business and search for alternative options.”

Akorn did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Herald & Review on Friday, including emails to a number of corporate addresses, calls to its corporate office and a call with its registered agent, Illinois Corporation Service Company.

In its bankruptcy filings, Akorn presented a financial predicament.

The company estimated it has approximately $500,000,001 to $1 billion in assets but somewhere between 50,001 and 100,000 creditors.

According to the petition, the company believes there will be no funds available to unsecured creditors after any administrative expenses are paid.

This isn’t the first time Akorn has filed for bankruptcy.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 but was sold to its existing lenders later that year. As opposed to the financial reorganization allowed in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidates the debtor’s assets and distributes them to its creditors.

A copy of omnibus resolutions adopted by Akorn's Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, was submitted by the company as part of its 2023 bankruptcy filings.

According to those resolutions, board members "determined that the companies do not have sufficient capital to continue their operations" and determined it was in the best interests of "stakeholders, creditors, and other interested parties" to terminate all employees.

The board authorized management to let employees know they were being terminated in connection with the bankruptcy petitions, "including the provision of any and all notices that are required by law or otherwise deemed advisable, including under ‘Warn’ or similar laws, rules, or regulations," the resolutions read.

But multiple former employees across the country think their terminations did not follow the proper procedures required by law.

An additional class action lawsuit was filed by a New York employee as part of Akorn’s bankruptcy proceedings in a Delaware federal bankruptcy court. Similar to the Illinois lawsuit, the Delaware suit was filed on behalf of other similarly situated former employees and alleges that Akorn violated the federal WARN Act and various New York state labor laws.

The Delaware plaintiff is seeking damages in the amount of 60 days' pay and ERISA benefits lost due to the alleged violation.

Akorn could still face additional legal battles.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity told the Herald & Review the state will be investigating Akorn’s actions.

“WARN exists in order to coordinate resources and support for employees impacted by layoffs,” the statement read. “Not only did the company fail to submit a WARN notice to the State, it gave its hardworking employees only 24 hours notice of permanent layoffs, which is inconsistent with industry best-practices and lacks basic consideration for their employees.”

The Illinois Department of Labor launched its investigation this week. If violations are found, the department said, it will “assess civil penalties against the company.”

