All dogs adopted from Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter

DECATUR — The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation on Thursday said it achieved a big goal: All of the dogs in the shelter had been adopted.
The organization posted a video showing empty cages. The shelter is at 2820 E. Parkway Drive in Decatur.
"The floor is clear!! Things are always changing, so that could be completely untrue by the end of the day, but for right now all dogs have been adopted!!!" the group posted on social media.
