Allerton Park plant sale set for April 29-May 1

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center will host its ninth annual plant sale fundraiser from April 29 through May 1.

The event will take place in the main parking lot at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

All profits from the sale will go toward maintaining the park and its programs.

Items that will be available include annuals, herbs, vegetables, perennials, natives, arranged hanging baskets and a limited number of Allerton bluebells.

Sale hours will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 29; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Orders can also be placed online at countryarbors.com/events/Allerton-21 for pickup during plant sale hours. The deadline for orders is April 22.

Piatt County Master Gardeners as well as Allerton staff and volunteers will be on site to answer questions.

Questions may also be submitted before the event at forms.illinois.edu/sec/3074243.

On Friday night of the sale, Mama D's Smokehouse and BBQ food truck, music by the Hood Family Band and a cash bar will be available.

Product selection for the sale online may not match what is available in person.

Contact putman@illinois.edu for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

