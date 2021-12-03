 Skip to main content
Allerton Park resumes winter events this weekend

Holiday GLOW presented by the U of I Community Credit Union features a mile walk through the illuminated gardens and new art pieces .jpg

Holiday Glow at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello features a mile walk through the illuminated gardens and new art pieces.

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center’s winter events return this weekend with the Holiday Showcase and Holiday Glow. Both events will continue through through Sunday, with Glow remaining open through most of December and into January. All events will be held at the estate, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Retreat Center manager Jordan Zech worked with Allerton volunteers and with Bill Haworth, known locally for his design capabilities, to decorate the mansion with over 20 trees, and to deck the grand staircase, balconies, rooms and hallways, according to a news release.

The decorated Allerton Mansion will feature the Holiday Showcase presented by Sterline Wealth Management where the public can shop from local artists Photo Gary S.jpg

The decorated Allerton Mansion will feature the Holiday Showcase this weekend where the public can shop from local artists.

Limited tickets are still available for opening night, set for 5 to 9 p.m. tonight. Attendees will be able to shop at the Holiday Showcase in the mansion, view illuminated gardens and artwork at Holiday Glow, enjoy live musical performances, and purchase food and drinks from the Greenhouse Café and food trucks.

During the Holiday Showcase (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), attendees can enjoy a buffet lunch (limited reservations remain on Sunday only), as well as Aaric Kendall of Double A Carving Co. creating an ice sculpture outside the mansion (Saturday, 3-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-3 p.m.). Holiday Glow (5-9 p.m. both days) will feature food and drink, along with fires in the meadow.

Upcoming winter events include a Swag Making Workshop hosted by the Greenhouse Café and Illinois Willows on Dec. 8, and public tours of the mansion on Dec. 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

