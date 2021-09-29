 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Allerton Retreat Center receives $1 million donation from Decatur couple

  • 0

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a $1 million gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello. 

The gift will be directed to the Fu Dog Garden and the Solarium, the window-lined "back porch" of the mansion. A portion of the investment will be used to make immediate updates to each area, including restoration work to the House of the Golden Buddhas, the prominent gazebo in the Fu God Garden, as well as statues. 

Allerton Director Derek Peterson noted the Rathje's donation is the highest total dollar amount to Allerton, just behind Robert and John Gregg Allerton. 

Dave Rathje used to visit Allerton when he was a young boy and continued to do so throughout his life. He first visited the mansion in 2014 when he and Debra did a tour. The visit inspired the couple to make their $1 million gift a few years later, which funded a new mansion entrance drive, accessible walkways and improved lighting. Additional gifts from the Rathjes have funded updates to Robert Allerton’s bedroom and a significant portion of the staff “Wish List.”

Rodrigo Carrillo, director of strategic initiatives and planning for the Illinois Housing Development Authority, says the state will finish reviewing rental assistance applications ahead of the eviction moratorium's expiration on Oct. 3.

"While there's a national negative narrative of states aren't getting their money out, we're very proud that Illinois is doing the opposite," Carrillo said. "We are getting the funds to those in need."

READ MORE HERE

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur school officials face puzzle of too few bus drivers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News