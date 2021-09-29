Allerton Retreat Center receives $1 million donation from Decatur couple

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a $1 million gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

The gift will be directed to the Fu Dog Garden and the Solarium, the window-lined "back porch" of the mansion. A portion of the investment will be used to make immediate updates to each area, including restoration work to the House of the Golden Buddhas, the prominent gazebo in the Fu God Garden, as well as statues.

Allerton Director Derek Peterson noted the Rathje's donation is the highest total dollar amount to Allerton, just behind Robert and John Gregg Allerton.

Dave Rathje used to visit Allerton when he was a young boy and continued to do so throughout his life. He first visited the mansion in 2014 when he and Debra did a tour. The visit inspired the couple to make their $1 million gift a few years later, which funded a new mansion entrance drive, accessible walkways and improved lighting. Additional gifts from the Rathjes have funded updates to Robert Allerton’s bedroom and a significant portion of the staff “Wish List.”

