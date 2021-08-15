 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Alltown finds drivers to cover most bus routes for Decatur schools

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Alltown Bus Service has found enough backup drivers to run most of its bus routes for Decatur Public Schools, just in time for the return to classes Monday morning.

All but one DPS route will be running as students return to school Monday, Decatur Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said in an email Sunday evening.

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

"Families who were initially notified Friday that there was a bus driver shortage due to COVID have been contacted today that their students’ bus will be there to pick them up in the morning. Only one route remains unfilled at this time," Swarthout said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Swarthout said Alltown told the district that a significant number of drivers were out sick due to COVID-19, and the company did not have enough drivers to cover the routes.

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights prepare for the team demonstration at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.

"We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns," Swarthout said Friday.

District personnel contacted affected families to let them know, and asked them to provide their own transportation if possible.

Swarthout said the district would make accommodations for students who couldn't find their own way to school.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Golden Knights at Decatur Airport 75th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News