Alltown finds drivers to cover most bus routes for Decatur schools

DECATUR — Alltown Bus Service has found enough backup drivers to run most of its bus routes for Decatur Public Schools, just in time for the return to classes Monday morning.

All but one DPS route will be running as students return to school Monday, Decatur Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said in an email Sunday evening.

"Families who were initially notified Friday that there was a bus driver shortage due to COVID have been contacted today that their students’ bus will be there to pick them up in the morning. Only one route remains unfilled at this time," Swarthout said.

On Friday, Swarthout said Alltown told the district that a significant number of drivers were out sick due to COVID-19, and the company did not have enough drivers to cover the routes.

"We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns," Swarthout said Friday.

District personnel contacted affected families to let them know, and asked them to provide their own transportation if possible.

Swarthout said the district would make accommodations for students who couldn't find their own way to school.

