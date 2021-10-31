Altamont woman airlifted, child hurt in Fayette County crash

VANDALIA — Illinois State Police report an Altamont woman was airlifted to hospital and a 9-year-old girl was injured Saturday morning in a crash south of Vandalia.

The collision occurred about 11:04 a.m. at the intersection of County Road East 900th Avenue and County Road North 2650th Street. The 29-year-old woman who was airlifted and the child, also from Altamont, were both traveling in the same small sport utility vehicle.

The other vehicle involved, a large pickup truck, was driven by a 32-year-old man from Effingham. He was not listed as being injured and was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and operating a vehicle while using a cellphone.

