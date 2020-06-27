'ALWAYS REMEMBER': Decatur community mourns those lost to gun violence

DECATUR — On the corner of where her 28-year-old son was killed last year, Janet Hill looked to the sky with tears in her eyes and called out to him.
“I know you’re here with me in spirit. I love you son. As long as I have breath in my body, I will always remember,” said Hill.
Saturday was the first time Hill visited Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Division Street since just over a year ago when her son, Suave Turner, was fatally shot. About 75 men, women and children stood still behind her, along with other mothers who also have lost loved ones to gun violence.
Hill’s words to her son brought several in the crowd to tears.
“Ain’t nothing wrong with crying, it cleanses the soul,” said Jera Gentry, whose 24-year-old son, Ashton Gray, was shot to death in September 2018. “We (are) allowed to feel what we got to feel. Don’t let nobody tell y’all to be strong. We don’t always gotta be strong. It is our right to cry sometimes.”
Holding signs with photos of family members and friends, the group on Saturday evening marched from Hess Park through neighboring streets. Hill is the president of Hearts of Angels, the organization that co-hosted the march with Pain To Peace. Red and silver balloons were released before the march in memory of those who were lost.
Several who spoke after the walk on Saturday are mothers of gun violence victims. Jennifer Kirby’s 17-year-old son, Caleb Whitty, was shot and killed nine years ago. She said there needs to be a focus on youth to bring an end to violent gun crimes.
“Targeting the low income and poverty stricken youth of the community would be the most effective way to stop gun violence and other types of violence,” said Kirby.
Educating the community with events similar to Saturday’s march is one way Elijah English said he copes with personal experiences of losing loved ones to gun violence.
“We want to wake the community up and really work to help strengthen our community from the inside out,” English said. The march comes two weeks after parents held a vigil honoring children lost to gun violence.
While police data shows that overall violent crime was down in Decatur last year, the number of homicides, 11, was the highest it had been since 1996. There were 46 shootings between January and May, the most recent period for which data was available from the Decatur Police Department.
Protesters nationwide have been marching following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in May. Hundreds in Decatur marched peacefully on two occasions through downtown. The march in June was held in honor of Floyd and the second was meant to honor Black women who are victims of brutality.
Hill’s advice to grieving families is to live each day honoring those they have lost.
“Don’t never let them forget about your baby. Keep your sons’ or daughters’ legacy, keep their name alive,” said Hill. “Do not let Decatur, Illinois forget your baby’s name because I am Suave Turner.”
PHOTOS: Victims of gun violence were remembered during the March for Peace and Balloon Release at Hess Park
