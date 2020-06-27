'ALWAYS REMEMBER': Decatur community mourns those lost to gun violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — On the corner of where her 28-year-old son was killed last year, Janet Hill looked to the sky with tears in her eyes and called out to him.

“I know you’re here with me in spirit. I love you son. As long as I have breath in my body, I will always remember,” said Hill.

Saturday was the first time Hill visited Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Division Street since just over a year ago when her son, Suave Turner, was fatally shot. About 75 men, women and children stood still behind her, along with other mothers who also have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Hill’s words to her son brought several in the crowd to tears.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with crying, it cleanses the soul,” said Jera Gentry, whose 24-year-old son, Ashton Gray, was shot to death in September 2018. “We (are) allowed to feel what we got to feel. Don’t let nobody tell y’all to be strong. We don’t always gotta be strong. It is our right to cry sometimes.”