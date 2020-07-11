Ameren activates Emergency Operations Center after outages across Central Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ameren Illinois says it has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to severe storms causing outages across Central Illinois.

The company's online outage map showed Ameren Illinois had 33,981 total customers without power shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The map showed the outages were scattered across the region.

Ameren said it activated the operations center at 10 p.m. Saturday and would staff it around-the-clock to restore service and coordinate logistical support and communication.

Customers who report outages to Ameren will be provided information about the restoration status of individual outages.

Ameren Illinois customers without power can call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates, the company said.

If you see a downed line, treat it as energized, stay away and report it to Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.

