You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ameren activates Emergency Operations Center after outages across Central Illinois
0 comments
alert

Ameren activates Emergency Operations Center after outages across Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Ameren
Provided photo

Ameren Illinois says it has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to severe storms causing outages across Central Illinois.

The company's online outage map showed Ameren Illinois had 33,981 total customers without power shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The map showed the outages were scattered across the region.

Ameren said it activated the operations center at 10 p.m. Saturday and would staff it around-the-clock to restore service and coordinate logistical support and communication.

Customers who report outages to Ameren will be provided information about the restoration status of individual outages.

Ameren Illinois customers without power can call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates, the company said.

If you see a downed line, treat it as energized, stay away and report it to Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.

How much do Central Illinois city managers earn? 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Warrior Run honors veterans with Harley-Davidson cruise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News