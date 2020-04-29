Ameren Illinois offering utility bill help

DECATUR — Ameren Illinois customers having difficulty paying their utility bill are encouraged to apply for funding assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, LIHEAP is a federal program that provides utility bill assistance to those individuals who meet the income guidelines. Additional funding for the program has been provided under the federal CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this month to address the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are being accepted through June 30 and funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, including application, visit IllinoisLIHEAP.com or call 877-411-9276.
For residential customers who do not qualify for the LIHEAP funds, or business customers in need of assistance, Ameren Illinois is offering several payment options. Visit AmerenIllinois.com or speak to a customer service representative at 800-755-5000 for more information.
