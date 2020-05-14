Ameren: The pandemic's effect on electricity usage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The whole family is at home every day and maybe both parents are working remotely. The kids are doing school work. Everybody wants snacks. You're cooking more and making more dirty dishes.

This is a time when you might be using a lot more energy than usual, but there are ways to save, even now.

“People are staying home more and doing more around the house, using a lot more energy, but not thinking about simple things they can do to save energy,” said Kristol Simms, director of energy efficiency for Ameren Illinois. “One thing that comes to mind is thinking back when my mom would yell at me and my sister, 'Turn off the lights, don't stand in the refrigerator, shut the door.' It can add up.”

One family activity that Simms suggests is a scavenger hunt. After dark, turn off all the lights and go around the house looking for those telltale little red, blue or green lights that indicate the electronics are sucking up energy even if they're turned off.