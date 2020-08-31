Angel Lawrence named executive director of Northeast Community Fund

“Ed has been an invaluable member of our team following the retirement of Jerry Pelz and the move into a new facility last year. His passion for our mission has driven the organization forward and continued the focus of serving the Decatur community,” says Board President Regan Deering, in a statement.

Lawrence has a bachelor's degree Wilberforce University in Ohio and a Master of Social Work from Roberts Wesleyan College in New York. Lawrence has spent her career in social service, including extensive work with the development and supervision of Closing the Gap, an initiative providing students in Buffalo, New York, with social and emotional support to improve students' ability to achieve academic success. She also has employment experience as an alternative high school counselor and probation officer. Most recently, she has worked for the University of Illinois Chicago Division of Specialized Care for Children.