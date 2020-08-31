Angel Lawrence named executive director of Northeast Community Fund

DECATUR — Northeast Community Fund has named Angel Lawrence as executive director effective Sept. 14.
Current Executive Director Ed Bacon will assist with the transition and plans to devote more time to his professional counseling practice, Decatur Christian Counseling.
“Ed has been an invaluable member of our team following the retirement of Jerry Pelz and the move into a new facility last year. His passion for our mission has driven the organization forward and continued the focus of serving the Decatur community,” says Board President Regan Deering, in a statement.
Lawrence has a bachelor's degree Wilberforce University in Ohio and a Master of Social Work from Roberts Wesleyan College in New York. Lawrence has spent her career in social service, including extensive work with the development and supervision of Closing the Gap, an initiative providing students in Buffalo, New York, with social and emotional support to improve students' ability to achieve academic success. She also has employment experience as an alternative high school counselor and probation officer. Most recently, she has worked for the University of Illinois Chicago Division of Specialized Care for Children.
“My roots are in the Decatur community, and I feel extremely blessed to serve in this charitable position that is community-focused and one that leads with a Christian mission," Lawrence said. "This has been a well-known and respected role in our community for years. I have admired the work of Jerry Pelz and the NECF board of directors, and it is an honor to be selected to lead this outstanding organization.”
Northeast Community Fund has helping Macon County residents in need for 50 years. The organization helps families with food, clothing, household goods and funding for utility payments, obtaining IDs, baby formula and wipes, emergency lodging, and prescription medicines. It also operates a microfinance program and a program for families to work with a staff member and mentor to achieve short- and long-term goals to move towards self-sufficiency.
