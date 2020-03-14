Annual 8-ball tournament canceled at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel

DECATUR — Organizers have canceled an annual 8-ball tournament that was scheduled to be held next week at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

The American CueSports Illinois State Association's 24th Annual 8-Ball Championships were scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22. Steve Horve, owner of the conference center, confirmed the cancellation on Saturday evening.

"I talked to the organizer and we think it is in the best interest for everybody to cancel the event," he said.

Earlier in the day, he had said the event was scheduled to proceed, as fewer than 200 people were expected to attend and the hotel had already had dozens of cancellations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has encouraged the cancellation of all events with more than 250 attendees and mandated no gatherings with more than 1,000 people.

