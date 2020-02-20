Annual Decatur banquet celebrates Black History Month

DECATUR — Attendees at the annual Boys & Girls Club of Decatur's annual Black History Banquet celebrated African-Americans who have made a difference in the Decatur community.
You have free articles remaining.
The free event included entertainment, food and remarks from guest speaker Sonya Perkins, who encouraged the community's support of the nonprofit organization. Winners of the club's Black History Essay Contest also were recognized.
Founded in 1972, the Boys & Girls Club offers programs and activities for children ages 7 to 18 at its Decatur facility, 859 N. Jasper St.