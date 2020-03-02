You are the owner of this article.
Annual volunteer fair showcases Decatur-area opportunities
Dozens of Decatur-area organizations assembled Monday at the Decatur Family YMCA on Monday morning to spread their message — and seek help.

This was the second year for the Volunteer Organizational League's volunteer fair. Participating organizations offered ways to help with poverty (Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund), kids (Children's Museum of Illinois, Baby TALK), the arts (Theatre 7, Decatur Area Arts Council), nature and animals (Scovill Zoo, the Macon County Conservation District) and much more. 

Jessica the rabbit greets visitors at the volunteer fair. Jessica lives at Scovill Zoo, which offers volunteer opportunities that include bringing mobile zoo animals to classrooms and events. 

The Volunteer Organizational League meets monthly, uniting coordinators from various organizations to share ways to thank, work with and retain volunteers. To learn more, email Jenny Garver at jgarver@maconcountyconservation.org

Did you miss the event, but want to find a way to volunteer? Contact a favorite agency and ask about opportunities, visit uwdecatur.org for a list of local organizations and events or call (217) 422-8537.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONAL LEAGUE

