Annual volunteer fair showcases Decatur-area opportunities

Dozens of Decatur-area organizations assembled Monday at the Decatur Family YMCA on Monday morning to spread their message — and seek help.

This was the second year for the Volunteer Organizational League's volunteer fair. Participating organizations offered ways to help with poverty (Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund), kids (Children's Museum of Illinois, Baby TALK), the arts (Theatre 7, Decatur Area Arts Council), nature and animals (Scovill Zoo, the Macon County Conservation District) and much more.

The Volunteer Organizational League meets monthly, uniting coordinators from various organizations to share ways to thank, work with and retain volunteers. To learn more, email Jenny Garver at jgarver@maconcountyconservation.org.

Did you miss the event, but want to find a way to volunteer? Contact a favorite agency and ask about opportunities, visit uwdecatur.org for a list of local organizations and events or call (217) 422-8537.

