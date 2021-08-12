Applications being accepted for rent, mortgage assistance

A new state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 was the main agenda item. While the plan passed both chambers, a potential hurdle arose shortly after the Senate vote when Senate President Don Harmon used a procedural move to prevent the budget from being sent to the governor. The outcome of Harmon’s maneuver remains to be seen.
Democrats introduced the roughly $42 billion budget as part of a spending package that would use $2.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds for infrastructure projects and other programs.
The plan also counts on generating more than $600 million in revenue by closing what Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats have called corporate tax loopholes, but which Republicans have labeled tax hikes. The dollar amount is less than what Pritzker had originally proposed after Democrats dropped several items from his plan that had drawn the ire of Republicans, including limiting a tax credit for people who donate to private school scholarship funds. Read more here.