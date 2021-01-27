Appointments for Friday COVID vaccine clinic in Macon County are full

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced that all appointments have been filled for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.
The clinic was for those 65 years of age and older and appointments were made over the phone, officials said.
In a news release announcing the Friday clinic, officials reminded residents that the health department and its community partners will continue to schedule vaccination clinics over the next several weeks and months.
"We will continue to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors. The MCHD will continue to promptly update the public when additional vaccines arrive and more clinics are scheduled."
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
